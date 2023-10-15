Located 64 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour, and sitting at 731 metres above sea level, Dorrigo is a luscious mountain village surrounded by national parks and stunning waterfalls.
It is the perfect setting for a folk and bluegrass festival.
Dorrigo Folk & Bluegrass Festival founder and organiser Bridget Rees and her family moved to Dorrigo 22 years ago.
"We were living in Tasmania, and the kids, they started playing bluegrass at Salamanca. It became apparent that we might have to move," she remembers.
Once in Dorrigo, her kids started a bluegrass band, The Sommers Family Band.
Her son, Jack Sommers, then decided the town needed a bluegrass festival. Rees talked to the local arts council and the festival was born. It's been going strong ever since.
The 21st annual festival is October 27-29, starting 6pm Friday through to 5pm Sunday. The family-friendly festival features local, national and international acoustic folk, bluegrass and old-time music.
The majority of the 1500 to 2000 festival goers camp out, many of them coming from locations along the east coast.
Nearly 100 volunteers come along as well to help and participate.
"We had about 300 people for the first one. We ran it over the whole weekend. Each year we got a little bit bigger and invited more performers," Rees says.
"It's a perfect place to hold this sort of festival when you think of the origins of this type of music comes from hills, mountains valleys, waterfalls; we've got it all."
She's thrilled that they can welcome back overseas artists to Dorrigo. US-based Foghorn Stringband is returning for the second time, and American band Special Consensus joins them for the first time.
"It's so good to have that connection, to be bringing music from the States, where this originated," Rees says. "We don't have a lot of bluegrass players in Australia. It's so good to bring these people out."
New Zealand band You, Me, Everybody will be there as well Canadian singer songwriter Ryland Moranz.
The line-up features more than 40 acts including plenty of Australian artists like Alana Wilkinson, Fred Smith, The Good Behaviours, and more.
"It was always called a folk and bluegrass festival. Just to have a bluegrass festival in Dorrigo wouldn't have worked, so adding the folk has enabled us to bring in a really eclectic mix of people," Rees says.
The festival is held at the Dorrigo show grounds with five concert venues and food courts.
Organisers pride themselves on the acoustic sound in their venues, and all venues are alcohol-free and smoke-free, giving the festival a completely different vibe according to Rees.
Workshops are available across the weekend for all ages including a full program of children's activities.
During the mornings festival performers play at different restaurants and cafes around town.
The musicians conduct workshops over the weekend where patrons and performers get to mingle and chat.
"The magic of Dorrigo is that everybody is there for the whole weekend," Rees says.
Jack Sommers started the festival years ago, and he's since moved away to become a diesel mechanic. But Rees herself also plays a bit of banjo and guitar, although she's not sure if she'll get a chance to play them during the weekend.
Rees describes running the festival as "an act of love".
She's already thinking about next year's event.
FROM YOUR WEEKENDER
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.