NEWCASTLE artist Peter Tilley has taken home a top gong at Mudgee's Sculptures in the Garden exhibition.
His artwork 'Figure and Shadow' won the Moolarben Acquisition Prize worth $5000.
"I was more than surprised and delighted to be awarded the Moolarben Acquisition Prize," Mr Tilley said.
"Participating in such a large exhibition that includes so many very good works, and is so well organised and patronised, is a real joy.
"I feel honoured to have my work chosen to become part of the public art collection, and join a selection of works I consider to be outstanding sculptures."
Held at the Rosby Wines gardens, the 2023 event saw the largest number of submissions in its history.
The judging committee included pre-eminent landscape designer Paul Bangay, architect and contemporary painter Susan Rothwell, Mudgee architect Cameron Anderson, Mid-Western Regional Council mayor Des Kennedy, Mudgee Arts Precinct gallery curator Lizzy Galloway and local journalist Sam Paine.
Sculptures in the Garden founder and curator Kay Norton-Knight said the sheer creativity and quality of the submissions this year was astounding.
"It was a tough decision for the judging panel, but the winning entries truly stood out for their originality, craftsmanship and connection to the theme of art and nature," she said.
"Congratulations to all our winners and participants."
The distinguished top prize went to Ingrid Morley of Jenolan for her striking work, 'Keeper'.
The event had more than 1000 visitors through the gate on its opening weekend, and is open until October 22.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.