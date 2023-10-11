AN ARSON charge has been levelled against a man after an investigation by specialist detectives into a grassfire in the Hunter.
A 23-year-old man spent the night in custody after his arrest before fronting court for the first time on Wednesday.
Arson squad detectives moved on the man as part of an investigation - codenamed Strike Force Tronto - into a suspicious grassfire which broke out at Hunterview last week.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Monterey Circuit just before 4pm on October 3.
Hunter Valley police and the State Crime Command's Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit launched an investigation into the suspicious fire under the strike force.
Officers homed in on the 23-year-old man just before 4pm on Tuesday and he was taken to Singleton Police Station.
He was charged with intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
He was refused bail by police to appear before Scone Local Court today.
Strike Force Tronto investigations continue and anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
