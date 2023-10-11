AN EYEWITNESS has told the Newcastle Herald police SWAT teams have surrounded a home on Lake Road at Swansea.
Watching the terrifying events unfold on what is usually a quiet suburban street, the woman said she was told by police officers that a man inside the home was refusing to leave.
"They said a man inside the house isn't cooperating or coming outside, they said he's locked himself inside and is refusing to leave. so we assume he's armed because you wouldn't have the SWAT team here without valid reason," she said.
"A couple of police have entered the property next door and climbed the fence trying to access the house from that side, but they've told everyone in the vicinity to stay inside and not come out."
The woman said police first arrived at the scene about midday and shut Lake Road in both directions before dragging a man from the house in handcuffs onto the grass outside.
About 4.30pm she said the SWAT team turned up along with the NSW Police Dog Unit and the property is now surrounded.
"It's so out of the ordinary and everyone is interested in what's going on, but we were all apprehensive when the SWAT team turned up because even though police do turn up in Swansea you don't have this sort of presence with guns outside in the middle of the day," she said.
"You just hope it ends safely and nobody gets injured, we'll be waiting to see what unfolds but hopefully things get back to normal soon."
More to come.
POLICE have swarmed Swansea's Lake Road while an operation is under way.
Lake Road is closed in both directions and NSW Police have urged the public to avoid the area.
The Newcastle Herald understands the operation is taking place near the intersection of Catherine Street and Lake Road and that police have been there for about two hours.
Footage online appears to show a SWAT police officer entering a property with his gun drawn and another protecting himself with a bulletproof shield.
There have been reports of undercover police cars flooding the area along with armoured BearCat police vehicles, while residents of neighbouring properties have reportedly been told to remain indoors.
According to NSW Police, there is no continued risk to the public and more information is expected to be provided when it becomes available.
