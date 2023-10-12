POLICE have made an arrest after a days-long Lake Macquarie stand-off that locked down parts of Swansea.
Specialist police remained on scene on Friday morning at the Lake Road police operation, which police said began on Wednesday after a man refused to come out of his Swansea home.
NSW Police confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested by tactical police about 12.10pm.
He has been taken to Belmont police station.
Resident Dave Fuller, who lives nearby on Moxey Street, told the Newcastle Herald he arrived home from work on Wednesday afternoon about 4pm to find police swarming the streets
"It was just crazy, there were cops everywhere," he said.
Police closed Marks Street and Lake Road late on Wednesday evening and on Friday morning officers remained on scene with road blocks in place. Police had constructed a sun cover on Thursday amid hot conditions.
Mr Fuller said he was told by police that a man had barricaded himself inside.
"I'm not concerned but I don't know what's going to happen, it's been going on for a while."
Lake Road resident Mary Dale and her husband have been watching the Swansea siege unfold from their loungeroom window.
"Yesterday afternoon, about 4pm we were outside and then police told us to go in and don't come back out," Mrs Dale said on Thursday.
The couple told the Herald they felt like they were experiencing COVID lockdown all over again.
A different Lake Road resident said it was a waiting game and they hoped to see the man come out safely.
"I am concerned, I've been here for five years and this is a major event for Swansea," they said.
"From what we've been told he's a relatively quiet bloke."
A Bearcat armoured police vehicle remains in front of the property with armed specialist tactical officers. Police are yet to release more information about the operation.
The Newcastle Herald understands no-one has been injured since the operation began and no-one else is inside the house with the man.
Police were called to the scene at about 3pm on Wednesday and tried to speak with a man, who allegedly went inside a home and refused to come out.
A perimeter was established around the property and negotiators, the Bearcat armoured police vehicle, specialist tactical officers and the dog unit were dispatched as part of the operation.
"You just hope it ends safely and nobody gets injured, we'll be waiting to see what unfolds but hopefully things get back to normal soon," a witness told the Herald on Wednesday afternoon.
NSW Police say there is no risk to the public and more information would be provided when it becomes available.
"Lake Road remains closed and the public is being urged to avoid the area," a NSW Police spokesperson said on Thursday.
