A total fire ban is in place for the Hunter as the Rural Fire Service braces for a day of extreme fire danger in the region.
Temperatures are forecast to reach into the 30s again on Thursday, with 34 predicted for the lower Hunter and 33 expected for further up the valley.
Light winds are predicted to become gusty in the afternoon, first coming from the northwest, then turning into westerlies.
The extreme fire danger rating is the second highest on the RFS scale, below catastrophic.
High fire danger ratings are expected for the Hunter for the next three days.
Hunter firefighters have already been kept busy this spring, with a blaze at Kearsley near Cessnock earlier this month prompting some residents to leave their homes.
"A total fire ban means no fires out in the open. A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing," the RFS says.
"During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
"General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
"The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property. Under certain conditions, the NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert."
