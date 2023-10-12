FROM resort-style lagoons to plunge pools.
If you're in the market for a new home and dream of lazy days by the pool this summer, check out these seven properties with pools on the market across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland.
Freshly listed this week, this sprawling acreage in Cardiff Heights has one of the best pool areas on the market right now.
The three-tier swimming pool has a lagoon-style design, including a rock feature that doubles as a waterfall, and coloured lights that illuminate the water at night.
There is also a separate solar-heated spa in a private courtyard off the master bedroom which can be enjoyed all year around.
The area is designed with entertaining in mind, with a large pavilion positioned next to the pool that has a built-in barbecue and kitchen.
Set on 4.5 acres and surrounded by landscaped gardens and expansive lawns, the house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas including an open-plan living and dining area, a separate lounge room and an enclosed outdoor room.
For movie nights, there is also a large media room which is complete with a 120-inch screen and projector.
The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Tess Fearon at Harcourts Newcastle and is open for inspection on October 14 at 2pm.
Once a tired old weatherboard cottage, this property in Kahibah has undergone the ultimate glow-up that has transformed it into a coastal-inspired masterpiece.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has been transformed inside and out following an architecturally-designed renovation.
Designed to be filled with natural light and create an easy flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, the home was built with entertaining in mind.
The kitchen connects to a large living and dining area that leads out to the deck which surrounds the in-ground pool.
There is also a covered indoor/outdoor area.
Large windows span the length of the kitchen which has a bench that integrates into the alfresco area and when opened up, this can be used as servery or another place to eat and drink.
Features include ducted air conditioning, polished concrete flooring and underfloor heating, as well as high-end European appliances in the kitchen and an integrated Liebherr fridge.
The property is listed for sale with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle with a guide of $2.2 million and is open for inspection on October 14 at 12.15pm.
This spectacular mid-century home in New Lambton Heights is the stuff that interior design dreams are made of.
However, it's not just the inside that captures the era so well.
The home's swimming pool has also been perfectly preserved over the years since the five-bedroom property was built in the 1960s as the opulent family home of Newcastle entrepreneur, master builder and former president of the Master Builders Association, Bill Hudson.
The pool is the centrepiece of the backyard which has been added to over the years, including the addition of a cabana, complete with an outdoor fireplace.
Set on a 1467 square metre block, there is plenty of space to soak up the sun and lounge around by the pool with a martini or sit back on the home's 15-metre long terrace which overlooks the space.
Inside, the palatial home is a masterclass in mid-century design that boasts an expansive floor plan and opulent features.
The walls feature hand-painted wallpaper and geometric parquetry floors that were reproduced in the original style.
Three of the bedrooms include dressing rooms and ensuites, while the master bedroom shares a sandstone patio with the library.
The property is listed for sale with Matt Thompson at Presence Real Estate with a guide of $3.45 million to $3.65 million and is open for inspection on October 14 at 12.30pm.
If you have your heart set on a rural lifestyle, this home in Oakhampton Heights is set on 6.7 acres and has a huge outdoor entertaining area complete with a pool.
Surrounded by large rural properties and three kilometres from Maitland CBD, there are two houses on the block including the main home which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
There are multiple living areas including a large rumpus room that leads to the outdoor entertaining area and pool.
Pavers surround the pool, including a large space for sun lounges, and a pool hut with an outdoor dining table and built-in kitchen complete with a pizza oven.
The second home is a new two-bedroom, one-bathroom open-plan retreat with a loft and adjoining garage,
The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Sarah Bennett at Belle Property and Matthew McBrearty.
Inspection is by private appointment.
Go straight from the pool and into the lake at this property in Nords Wharf.
Positioned on the water's edge of Lake Macquarie, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is positioned on a huge 2908-square-metre waterfront block.
A covered outdoor entertaining area leads out to the heated pool that stretches 15 metres at the rear of the home which faces the water.
After a dip, head down to the lake and the newly built private jetty.
The modern home includes a designer kitchen with high-end appliances including multiple ovens and a coffee machine.
Features include polished concrete throughout the ground floor, a gas fireplace in the living room and double glazing throughout.
The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Lee Kaslik at One Agency Eastlakes.
Take in panoramic views across Lake Macquarie from the pool in Kilaben Bay.
Set on an 1894 square metre block close to the water's edge, the home spans four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with multiple living areas both indoors and outdoors.
Bi-fold doors in the living room open up to the alfresco area which has a large wrap-around timber deck that overlooks the pool.
Inside the home the master suite is positioned away from the three secondary bedrooms, providing a private retreat with a covered terrace that takes in the lake views.
Features include ducted air conditioning and stone benchtops and an island bench in the kitchen.
The property is listed for sale with Leah Avery at Avery Property Professionals and is open for inspection on October 14 at 11am.
Built in 2017, this modern home in Maryville has the perfect layout for families with the master bedroom on the lower floor and the remaining bedrooms all on the top level.
There are multiple living zones across both floors, but the outdoor area is the place to be in the summer months.
The living room's bi-fold doors flow out to a large covered deck area that is complete with a built-in barbecue and rangehood, outdoor sink and bar fridge.
There's also an outdoor bathtub on the deck if you're in the mood for a wash alfresco-style.
If one barbecue area isn't enough, there's also a second one on the balcony upstairs, also with a rangehood, a sink and a bar fridge.
Inside the home in ultra-modern throughout with a sleek white kitchen with stone bench tops.
The property is listed for sale by auction with Roland Campos at LaneCampos and is open for inspection on October 14 at 12.15pm.
