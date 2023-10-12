Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Americana superstar Charley Crockett books Bar on the Hill date

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 12 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch Charley Crockett and The Blue Drifters at the University of Newcastle's Bar on the Hill in January. Picture supplied
Catch Charley Crockett and The Blue Drifters at the University of Newcastle's Bar on the Hill in January. Picture supplied

Texan country and western superstar Charley Crockett is coming to Newcastle as part of his just-announced Australian summer tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.