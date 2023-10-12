"Over the next decade, I kept going back, crashing at the Drake Motel and trying to get onstage at the open mics, mostly passing through town without anyone ever learning my name. After a while I was afraid to even stand near the Ryman - I'd look down that alley that leads to Robert's Western World and think, 'I'm not supposed to be here'. I wanted to play on that stage so badly, but I didn't know how it would ever happen.

