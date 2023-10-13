The past year has been a whirlwind for Americana and indie-folk duo Minor Gold.
In 2022 Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons put their respective (and successful) solo careers aside to combine their talents as a duo and released their self-titled debut in August.
It debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Jazz Blues Chart and No.1 on the AIR Independent Albums Chart.
McNeil's 2020 album with band The Good Life, You Be The Lightning, which was co-produced by Parsons, was voted the 17th best album of 2020 by Double J and was nominated for best blues and roots release at the ARIAs.
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parsons was also a guitarist in The Good Life.
Minor Gold have just this week returned from a three-month North American tour which included a handful of sold-out shows with The Teskey Brothers, performances at Americanafest in Nashville plus an invitation to perform at the new Australian Embassy in Washington DC.
Now they're set to kick off their national Minor Gold album tour which stops off at Wingham Music Festival this weekend, The Stag & Hunter on October 19 and the Royal Dungog Hotel on October 21.
"We'd been pushing solo projects for easily 10 years, it was kind of exciting going out under something that isn't your name," McNeil told the Newcastle Herald's Josh Leeson in March.
"It's freeing. That's just a byproduct of it, but creatively that's where we were."
Having left Melbourne during the pandemic and relocating to Parsons' childhood hometown of Cedar Creek, outside Brisbane, the pair felt revitalised writing together.
"I can only speak for myself, but there was a temptation to diversify artistically," Parsons says.
"When two people are songwriters, it's inevitable at some point that they're going to try and write some songs.
"We got into that fairly early and it was painless. We seemed to have a real hand-in-glove connection with writing songs and singing and harmonising."
The overriding approach for the debut record was "less is more."
"It really is about our voices and the songs," Parsons told the Herald.
"We feel the songs kind of do more talking than we can. The harmonies are probably the cornerstone of the sound."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.