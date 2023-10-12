Lachlan Walmsley eyes a step up to English Super League

LACHLAN Walmsley has set his sights on progressing to the English Super League with one club already showing interest for 2024.
The Upper Hunter product, Newcastle RL premiership winner and Scottish representative feels keen to make the step up fresh from being crowned joint English Championship player of the year.
Walmsley remains contracted for a third campaign at Halifax Panthers, the winger having scored a competition-high 36 tries.
"At this stage still at Halifax, but I'd like to go to a full-time environment to further my chances of playing Super League and improve as a player more," Walmsley told the Newcastle Herald following this week's award.
"Wakefield have approached [me], but time will tell if an agreement can be sorted."
Walmsley, born in Merriwa and a Group 21 junior, helped South Newcastle win the 2018 grand final and tried his hand at NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs in 2019 before heading overseas at the end of a COVID-hit 2020.
The now 25-year-old enjoyed one season at Whitehaven in 2021 before joining Halifax and making his World Cup debut at the end of 2022.
Walmsley described 2023 as a "rollercoaster" with the Panthers winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley Stadium but missing the English Championship finals.
In terms of sharing the top individual gong with Dean Parata (London Broncos) at Old Trafford earlier this week he says: "It's a great personal achievement to have and I honestly never thought I'd be standing up there receiving a player-of-the-year award. It's something I think I'll back on with fond memories once I hang up the boots but I still have many years left in these legs".
He added: "I was a little bit shocked because wingers don't normally get nominated for it".
