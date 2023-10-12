A garden contest has changed its name and expanded to cover more of the Hunter Region, with green thumbs urged to enter their "pride and joy".
The Hunter Garden Awards has called for entries in four categories: best garden over 2000sqm, best garden under 2000sqm, best small spaces garden and best apartment garden.
Awards founder Michael Edwards said it was the third year the awards had been held.
The competition, previously known as the Newcastle Garden Awards, had been restricted to Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
It has now expanded to include Maitland, Cessnock and Port Stephens.
The award categories have been updated to suit the different gardens expected, ranging from "large country gardens to harbourside apartment gardens".
"From day one we've had inquiries from up the valley, Maitland particularly and Port Stephens. Maitland has some stunning country gardens," Mr Edwards said.
With the expanded competition, he hopes to receive entries for "gardens with beautiful roses and manicured lawns", like those seen in the English countryside.
"It will give more people the opportunity to showcase their beautiful gardens," he said.
In the previous two years the contest had attracted about 40 entries, which is expected to double with the expansion.
The awards had highlighted that "gardens are happy places and sanctuaries" and "a passion for a lot of people".
Mr Edwards said people put "blood, sweat and tears into their gardens", which were "quite often their pride and joy".
"We had a winner in our first year of one of the large gardens. Her husband said she spends all day out there. She loves it. She goes on the ride-on mower on their five-acre block and is often out pruning and hedging."
He said the contest had attracted "some really beautiful gardens".
"We don't always get showstoppers, but we're happy to showcase them because people are so passionate about their gardens."
Entries close on November 17, with the winners announced on November 26. Enter at huntergardenawards.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.