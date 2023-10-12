Sam Bates hopes to leave 10-month injury stint behind in 2023-2024

NEWCASTLE cricketer Sam Bates admits to feeling somewhat nervous, but hopes to put an injury-hit 10 months behind her when returning for a ninth Women's Big Bash League.
The left-arm orthodox spinner has missed the opening rounds of the national 50-over season for Victoria, including Thursday, as she continued rehabilitation from a stress fracture in her foot.
Bates, 31, made a long-awaited comeback via EMP Bombers in the Melbourne grade competition last weekend and gets another crack with Sydney club Manly on Sunday before rejoining the Thunder squad.
"I'm pretty nervous because I haven't really played many games," Bates told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've bowled at a cone a hell of a lot, but it's completely different bowling to batters.
"I had a grade game last weekend and I've got one more grade game this weekend, so hopefully that will give me enough confidence going into Big Bash."
Bates had the left-side injury diagnosed after playing a final for the Bombers in January, avoiding surgery but spending three months using a CAM boot and crutches. A subsequent scan cleared her of any further damage but the exact cause was unknown.
"I never really got a conclusion, but it just seems like an overuse injury. Coming out of COVID we only played 23 games the whole year compared to the 47 last year," she said.
Bates recently extended her WBBL deal at the Thunder for another two summers, having played the inaugural match in 2015.
"The girl back then wasn't even thinking about what would happen in 10 years so it's pretty cool to still be here and still be part of the rise in female cricket," she said.
The Thunder and Sixers meet at North Sydney Oval on October 22.
