The Newcastle Herald's recent editorial ("If you don't know, take the time to find out", Opinion, 12/10), was in the main well balanced in its comments. However, its final summations abandoned that in my view. It stated: "if 'yes' prevails a new chapter in our nation's story will begin to be written" and "if 'no' prevails all the problems that currently afflict First Nations peoples - including the issue of reconciliation- will still need to be dealt with''. Putting aside the outcome of the referendum, Indigenous problems were always going to be with us for many years to come and reconciliation is a two-way street. Our nation's chapter is our constitution. It symbolises equality and did not need changing.