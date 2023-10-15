Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes October 16 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 16 2023 - 4:30am
FOR an intelligent species we aren't so clever. How many years have we seen the same scenario of ignorance when it comes to reducing flooding to townships, the ability to regenerate drought stricken rural areas and the ability to protect our native fauna and flora from bushfire?

