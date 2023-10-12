Kris Lees opts for double shot at St Leger on Everest program

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees said better prizemoney and a slightly easier assignment were the main factors in pitting Kalapour against stablemate Cleveland again on Saturday in the St Leger Stakes (2600 metres).
Kalapour was also among acceptances for the $300,000 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m) at Caulfield on Saturday but was scratched and will join $3.10 TAB favourite Cleveland in the $500,000 opening event on Randwick's Everest program.
"It wasn't an easy decision but NSW prizemoney is a bit better and it looks a slightly softer grade in Sydney, so that's what it came down to," Lees said.
A $5 chance on Thursday, Kalapour has had the better of Cleveland at their past two starts.
He finishing strongly to grab third in the group 1 The Metropolitan (2400m) two weeks ago, although he had the benefit of a better draw and handicap.
Both Lees stayers had to come from well back after starts in wide gates two weeks earlier in the Newcastle Cup (2300m) in which Kalapour was seventh and Cleveland ninth.
Kalapour (57.5kg) will carry an additional five kilograms from his Metropolitan run, while Cleveland's impost rises just one to 55.5kg.
The pair have drawn the middle in a 10-horse field and Lees expected both to get their chance at an important win. Cleveland and Kalapour are chasing starts in the Melbourne Cup and sit 30th (51.5kg) and 46th (50kg) respectively in the order of entry. Kalapour is also in nominations for the Caulfield Cup.
"They were similar runs in the Newcastle Cup due to their bad gates, but now they have both got good gates, it will be an interesting race between our two," Lees said.
"There are certainly other chances in the race, of course, but from my perspective, there's not much between our two.
"With the conditions of the race, Cleveland meets the other horse a lot better at the weights. Like I said, I don't think there's much between them, but it's a four-kilo swing and that probably just favours it.
"I think they will both get a nice run forward of midfield."
Top Sydney jockey James McDonald takes over from Damien Oliver on Cleveland, while Kerrin McEvoy is again aboard Kalapour.
Lees also has group 1-winner Amokura resuming at Randwick in the last, the group 3 Angst Stakes (1600m).
It will be her first race since capping a remarkable maiden campaign with victory in the Queensland Oaks (2200m) in June.
A draw in 13 of 17 and topweight of 59kg are against Amokura, which was a $12 hope with Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons to ride.
She has trialled three times this time in and finished strongly for second in her most recent hit-out at home on September 29.
"She'll be better for the day out but she's in good order and has a bit of class on her side," Lees said.
"But under the conditions of the race, she's got to carry that big weight. I just want her ridden to hit the line. It was an impressive trial the last one and she's certainly going the right way."
The group 2 Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at Flemington next month looks a likely target.
Inver Park ($31) and Rustic Steel ($81) are long-shots for Lees in the $2 million Everest consolation, the Sydney Stakes (1200m).
"It's a strong race but Inver Park will be competitive," he said. "He just needs a bit of luck from his draw [in 10] and he's in good order.
"I probably would have liked to start Rustic Steel off in softer company but he's a highly-rated horse and his long-term target is the Villiers. He might run in The Hunter as well.
"He needs to start racing. He's been in work a while."
In the Reginald Allen Quality (1400m) for three-year-old fillies, Lees and Gibbons combine with Kind Words ($26).
"She's a really nice filly," Lees said.
"She's got a lot of upside and she'll run well. Where she fits yet, it probably remains to be seen."
Lees-trained Razeta was first emergency for the $1 million Silver Eagle (1300m).
Meanwhile, Scone trainer Luke Pepper gained permission from stewards on Thursday for Kosciuszko favourite Opal Ridge to wear front concussion plates because of a minor heel issue.
Opal Ridge was passed as suitable to race on Tuesday but Pepper advised stewards on Thursday that his farrier recommended concussion plates because of mild sensitivity in the mare's near fore heel.
Pepper said the move was a precaution, that Opal Ridge had worked well on Monday morning and had not missed any work subsequently.
