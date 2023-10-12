Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kris Lees opts for double shot at St Leger on Everest program

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees said better prizemoney and a slightly easier assignment were the main factors in pitting Kalapour against stablemate Cleveland again on Saturday in the St Leger Stakes (2600 metres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.