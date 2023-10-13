It is not that the race is wrong, but the location. Google Kooragang and you will see that a suitable race track could be set up there with a small amount of road work that would allow industry to work uninterrupted. It's a track that wouldn't need to be built and dismantled every year. Imagine the camera view of Newcastle and Stockton beach from a helicopter, showcasing Newcastle's inner beauty. For the lovers of Supercars it needs to be kept but, for the Newcastle East residents, it needs to be moved. City of Newcastle, please consider other locations.