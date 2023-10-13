Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes October 14 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 14 2023 - 4:30am
A crane over Newcastle in 2015. Picture by Simone De Peak
WHAT sort of city do we want Newcastle to become? It's a question that should be seriously debated as we imagine the tower-festooned future described by columnist Bradley Perrett ("It's time for 60-storey skyscrapers", Opinion, 29/9).

