Trainer Michael Formosa eyes successful start to big weekend

Ellalong harness racing trainer Michael Formosa will look to Warrawee Flyer and Scheffler to kick-start a successful weekend on Friday night at Newcastle.
Formosa has Forever Skyfall in semi-final two of the two-year-old fillies group 1 Breeders Challenge series at Menangle on Saturday night. Forever Skyfall was a neck away in second as a $34 chance in her round two heat at the track on October 3 but she has a wide draw in seven for the semi.
"She's got ability but we'll probably need a bit of luck from the draw this week," Formosa said. "You've got to run only top five to make the final but all the better ones have drawn inside of us, which will make it hard. When she gets good barriers, she can match it with the better ones."
At Newcastle, Formosa has Scheffler (race six) and Warrawee Flyer (seven) backing up from fourth and third-place efforts respectively there on Monday.
"Both of them went good on Monday," he said. "Warrawee Flyer is knocking on the door. She just never seems to get much luck and gets too far back. Scheffler is knocking on the door too, but both are horses that need things to go their way."
