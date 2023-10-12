Timely return to best for Howards' young star

At the start of the year, Time To Go's future on the track was in doubt after just one winning run.
Now the Bernardo-My Sapphire bitch looks to have hit peak form in time to give Keinbah's Rob and Natina Howard one of their greatest thrills in racing.
Time To Go will contest the $25,000-to-the-winner Young Star Final (520 metres) as part of NSW greyhound racing's biggest night, the Million Dollar Chase grand final program at Wentworth Park.
"This will be my first time down there on Million Dollar Chase night so it will be great," said Rob, who trains Time To Go.
"I've been in Paws Of Thunder semis, Bulli Cup finals and the Maitland Cup, but no finals at Wentworth Park, so looking forward to it."
Time To Go, owned by Natina, led easily from box two in her heat last Saturday night on the way to a 4.25-length win in her new best time of 29.79 seconds. It was her third consecutive victory at the track and distance. She has box four for the decider and was a $7.50 TAB chance.
"There's not much of her but she's all heart and go," Rob said.
"There's plenty of pace in the final and it will be whatever gets the run to the first turn. One, two and three will be hard to beat, but if we get to the front at the turn and they jam up a little, you never know your luck."
A winner on debut at Gosford on January 10, Time To Go then had three months off with injury and was a "50-50" to come back.
"We had a little hiccup with her stopper bone and she had an operation on that," he said.
"They removed the bone and it all turned out all right.
"That was a setback and it took her a while to come back, but now we've got her as good as it can be and she's firing. She's got a bit of confidence back, and she's got a big heart."
