JETS veteran Jason Hoffman shapes as the likely candidate to wear the captain's armband for Newcastle in this weekend's season opener.
Recently announced A-League Men's skipper Brandon O'Neill is sidelined with suspension for round one against the Glory in Perth, leaving a leadership vacancy.
Jets coach Rob Stanton revealed Hoffman as the frontrunner for the top job after training at Maitland Sportsground on Thursday.
"Last week [in our final trial game] Hoffy was skipper, Dane [Ingham] will throw his hand up," Stanton said.
"I think Hoff's shown obviously he's a mature player, a club legend and I think it will be a good opportunity.
"I think if anyone will handle it, it's him. Brandon is another who is calm. And I like the fact that Hoffy talks.
"I'm really looking for the oldest players in the team to lead and I think they are doing a really good job of that.
"In time we should be able to create new leaders. Over time the ones who are accumulating exposure and experience will hopefully eventually become leaders of the team and the next generation coming through will be in the position they're in.
"So at this stage Hoffy I'd say. As we get closer, he seemed to do alright last week so it won't be a problem."
The Newcastle Herald understands Hoffman, 34, has filled in as Jets skipper "a handful of times" during his previous 221 appearances.
Last season O'Neill, Carl Jenkinson and Matt Jurman were co-captains at Newcastle. Jurman did the job solo in 2021-2022.
Hoffman also played under the long-time leadership of Nigel Boogaard (2015-2021) while Jade North held the trophy aloft after the club's grand-final success in 2007-2008.
Perth recently revealed former Jets and Socceroos striker Adam Taggart as co-captain of Glory for 2023-2024 alongside English import Mark Beevers.
