Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jason Hoffman shapes as likely Jets captain for A-League opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman. Picture by Simone De Peak

JETS veteran Jason Hoffman shapes as the likely candidate to wear the captain's armband for Newcastle in this weekend's season opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.