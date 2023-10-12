A HUNTER Valley estate in the heart of wine country is back on the market after being relisted.
River Realty agent Chad Buckley has taken over the listing of the 38-acre property at 547 Old North Road in Rothbury, known as Broken View Estate.
The property is listed with a guide of $3 million to $3.2 million.
The property first hit the market in January, however, it failed to sell and has since been relisted with two other agencies.
"Since the initial agent had it to begin with earlier this year, the price has lowered from around $3.5 million," Mr Buckley said.
CoreLogic records show that the property was last sold in 2015 for $1.28 million.
Mr Buckley said the property had solid income streams from both the accommodation and the vineyard.
The estate includes five one-bedroom villas, a manager's residence and a guest house with an in-ground swimming pool.
Each self-contained villa includes a king-sized bed, two-person spa, underfloor heating, an open log fire, a dining area and kitchen, ducted air conditioning, an outdoor seating area and a barbecue.
The property's vineyard of chardonnay, verdelho and shiraz grapes produces around 10,000 bottles of wine per year (all production is done off-site).
The villas are set far back from the road and accessed via a long tree-lined driveway and the property has views across the Brockenback Ranges.
"It's a beautiful property and it has five one-bedroom villas of short-term accommodation which operate as a couples retreat," he said.
"There is a dam in the middle of the property with a small island and they have canoes so you can go for a paddle, and there's also footbridge across to the island."
The agent said the property's zoning had the scope for additional accommodation and facilities such as a functions centre for wedding events, a cellar door or a restaurant.
"We have been on the market for a little over a week and it's drawing a lot of out-of-area interest from Sydney, Melbourne and we have also had some interest from London," he said.
"It's a real mixed bag of buyers.
"The people from London want to have it managed for them but in time they do want to come and manage it themselves in a few years.
"The people from Sydney have expressed interest to part-time manage the property, like the current owner, and there are others who are looking to have it managed full-time."
The agent said the region had traditionally attracted interest from Sydney buyers and that was a continuing trend.
"This area has a lot of Sydney players and that's all the way through Pokolbin, Rothbury, Wollombi and Broke - it's a nice weekend playground essentially," he said.
"We do have a bit of interest from Newcastle as well but the bulk of interest in the area is coming from Sydney currently."
