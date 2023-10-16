Making long-lasting contributions at St Paul's Advertising Feature

Students at St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul, have a proud history of high-level learning coupled with fantastic community contributions. Picture Supplied

As HSC exams kick in across the state, schools are starting to look back at the year that was 2023, and one of those schools is St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul.



St Paul's Catholic College was established in 1984 and is proud of its history offering an authentic Catholic Education in the Lake Macquarie region. St Paul's has a long tradition of preparing its students for life after school by developing their ability to make a positive contribution to all aspects of society.

St Paul's is a co-educational comprehensive high school where the students receive a holistic education in a supportive and safe environment. Students come from many different schools and backgrounds, with the welcoming nature of the College enabling students to form lifelong connections throughout their years.

The committed and experienced staff provide an environment for students to flourish and reach their potential. The staff nurture the students from the beginning of their journey and walks with them over the years to celebrate their graduation at the end.

St Paul's has developed a thorough formation program that students begin to experience from Year 7 and culminates with the Year 12 Retreat. This program supports the delivery of the Religious Education program and the school is fortunate to have forged close links with the local parish and students attend mass at the local church throughout the year.

St Paul's provides inclusive wellbeing and pastoral care initiatives to ensure that student's welfare needs are catered for, allowing them to thrive in the classroom. Underpinning the welfare initiatives is the College's CARE (Compassion, Appreciation, Respect and Endurance) program which requires the students to engage in class and school activities.

The College also has a long tradition of supporting First Nations students, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students able to be fully supported with their learning and also develop a deeper understanding of their culture and history.

The delivery of a robust curriculum and learning environment enables the students to develop their knowledge and skills in a wide range of subject areas. In senior years, St Paul's offers courses which enables students to pursue their passions at university or to seek employment in their chosen career path. Over the years, the College has developed strong links with local industries, the University of Newcastle and local TAFE campuses.

In recent years, students have had the opportunity to display their gifts and talents in other forums such as DioSounds, ASPIRE Productions, and this year the school has commenced working with the University of Sydney on the implementation of a STEM Program.