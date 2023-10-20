2 beds | 1 bath | 2 car
Experience seaside living at its finest in this immaculate two bedroom gem offering the perfect blend of style, convenience, and coastal charm.
Nestled in the heart of Newcastle, this stunning property has undergone a complete transformation, ensuring you can move in and start living the coastal dream from day one.
Step inside and be captivated by the expansive and airy design, offering ample space for both relaxation and entertainment.
The brand-new hybrid floating floors seamlessly connect each room, providing a modern and elegant touch to your new apartment.
The heart of this residence is its high-spec kitchen which is almost brand new and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and sleek, contemporary finishes.
After a delicious meal, retire to one of the two generously sized bedrooms, each offering comfort and tranquillity for a restful night's sleep.
Wake up rejuvenated, ready to embrace the coastal lifestyle that awaits.
But, the true treasure of this apartment lies in its location.
Just a leisurely 2-minute stroll from Newcastle Beach, you'll find yourself dipping your toes in the water and laying on the sand whenever the mood strikes.
When you're not relaxing by the water, the vibrant city of Newcastle is right at your doorstep.
"Indulge in the myriad of restaurants, cafes, and boutiques that make this neighbourhood so unique," listing agent Nick Stewart from Wilton Lemke Stewart said.
"Your weekends will be filled with exploring, savouring delicious cuisine, and making cherished memories."
