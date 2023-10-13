Take a look at what's inside the Herald Weekender, October 14.
Think you've got summer family fun covered? Think again. Lisa Cugnetto looks at 25 activities that might not be on your radar, but should be.
Tommy Casha has created a nice little niche with his popular business, Wedding Chats. Jim Kellar turns the microphone on the chatty Casha to get the story on why interviewing wedding and party guests is such a hit.
After Manchester United's disappointing loss at drizzly Old Trafford, Daniel Scott and daughters have made it to Santorini. It's all sun, sea, brilliant food and volcanic sights.
What happened to dozens of ships that went missing after leaving Newcastle long, long ago? Mike Scanlon looks at claims of a mini-Bermuda Triangle in the Pacific.
Newcastle singer/songwriter Dave Wells will launch his album If We Had Our Time Again next week. The album, recorded with Nick DiDia at LaCuerva studio in Byron Bay, is a stunning collection of eight original solos, Jim Kellar writes.
Tim Levy, a Lake Macquarie-based producer, writer, director, talks to Jim Kellar about his new project Catch-Up Kids. The documentary series is set to explore the stories of children, parents and teachers who could not thrive in the education system until something changed.
From powerboats carving up the lake, to awesome music, and Dachshtober Longdog Festival, it's all or nothing this weekend. See what's on.
