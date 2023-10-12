Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

From country music stars to international business leaders: University of Newcastle alumni celebrated

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Evans received a Newton-John Alumni Medal from the University of Newcastle. Picture supplied
Morgan Evans received a Newton-John Alumni Medal from the University of Newcastle. Picture supplied

BORN and raised in Newcastle, Morgan Evans is one of Australia's biggest international country music success stories but he's also a University of Newcastle alumnus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.