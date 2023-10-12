BORN and raised in Newcastle, Morgan Evans is one of Australia's biggest international country music success stories but he's also a University of Newcastle alumnus.
Now based in Nashville, USA, he received the Newton-John Alumni Medal for achieving excellence in arts, creative sectors, and culture at UON's 2023 Alumni Excellence Awards on Thursday night.
"University gave me the space to be creative I wouldn't have had, had I gone into the workforce. That space to have ideas, have wrong ideas, try them, and then start over again," he said.
"There's a place in the world for everyone, with whatever they do, and I hope people go looking for it and find it."
Mr Evans was one of 11 recipients, from various backgrounds and disciplines, who received an award for their achievements, including leading international nutritional health work, pioneering astronomical research, and taking the international country music stage by storm.
Laureate Professor Clare Collins AO was awarded the Alumni Medal for Professional Excellence.
Leading a global team of research dietitians, she pioneered the development of personalised food and nutrition eHealth tools, revolutionising eating habits and diet-related health across diverse life stages and chronic conditions.
"I'm very proud to say I'm the second dietitian ever to get a PhD from the University of Newcastle. My family upbringing really did influence my whole career journey, even though I didn't know it at the time," she said.
"I'm fortunate to have had an education; things are different today. I see that with my children, but I still think those essential elements are true - move forward and pay it forward."
Senior Vice President and Head of Europe Audible Matthew Gain was the recipient of the International Leadership Award for shaping his career in many ways.
"The University of Newcastle is a very egalitarian place and I think that's been a great bedrock to grow my international career.
"The lack of ego has really set me up for coming into rooms recognising that I'm no better or worse than anybody else in that room. That approach has made a big difference in integrating into various cultures all over the world."
As the first Indigenous person to achieve a dual degree in mathematics and science from the University of Newcastle, Gamilaroi woman Karlie Noon received the Indigenous Alumni Award for her work exploring how the traditional wisdom can support modern science to further our understanding of the world around us.
"The skills I learned from the University of Newcastle have allowed me to get this far. They showed me that anyone can do what they want - your background doesn't matter," she said.
Professor Getnet Tadele won the National Leadership Award after becoming an authority in the field of health social science and public health and has made groundbreaking contributions to critical issues in Ethiopia and beyond.
"I got the opportunity for schooling when opportunities were rare. I obtained my certificates from three different continents. I joined the University of Newcastle in Australia, did my Master of Medical Science degree and Health Social Science, which shaped me in so many ways," he said.
Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said the Alumni Excellence Awards celebrated and honoured members of our alumni community who have positively contributed to their local, national, and international communities.
"From international business leaders and music industry celebrities to research pioneers and human rights advocates, it was an honour to welcome a group of outstanding alumni from across the globe back to Newcastle last night," he said.
"With many high school students across the state starting their HSC exams this week, the remarkable stories and far-reaching impact of our alumni recipients are an inspiring reminder of what can be achieved with a University of Newcastle degree."
