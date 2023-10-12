Buyers 'camp out' to secure a slice of The Loxford estate

HOW far would you go to buy a block of land in a new estate?
In the past when developers have launched land releases, it has not been uncommon for buyers to camp out in the hope of securing their pick of the bunch.
There were similar scenes at the launch of The Loxford development in Maitland on the weekend when Gillieston Heights residents Cassandra Goldsmith and Dale Baxter joined the queue two days ahead of the event to buy their chosen block.
Their commitment paid off, with the couple nabbing a corner block in the development that they had their eye on.
Read more about The Loxford here.
One of Newcastle's landmark buildings is back on the market 15 years after it was last sold for $1.9 million.
The sandstone building on the corner of Hunter Street and Bolton Street dates back to the 1920s and has had a varied history over the years.
The property's tenants include gastropub The Ship Inn on the ground floor which, in recent years, had previously operated as the popular Reserve Wine Bar and the ANZ Bank.
Read more about the sale and the history of the building here.
The auction of a home in Redhead with captivating ocean views was a "bittersweet" sale for the family who had held the property for more than 40 years.
The property sold under the hammer for $2.55 million.
It was one of 29 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week which saw the clearance rate climb to 71.4 per cent, up from 68.4 per cent the previous week.
Read more about the week's auctions here.
A 'house flip' project in Dora Creek has sold after undergoing a major transformation.
The waterfront home at 25 Stingaree Point Drive was sold to a buyer from Sydney for $2.25 million.
The sale placed it as the third most expensive home in the suburb behind two other waterfront properties, both on Stingaree Point Drive, that sold for $2.7 million and $3 million.
Read more about the sale here.
This circa 1870 freestanding inner city terrace hit the market in Newcastle this week.
Despite being in the heart of the city, not everyone would be familiar with its location.
The home is one of only three classic period homes positioned down a laneway at 2 Noster Place which is accessed via Wolfe Street.
Take a look inside the property and read more about Newcastle's 'hidden' streets here.
The rental crisis was one of the key topics when the Real Estate Institute of NSW's (REINSW) brought its REINSW Roadshow to Newcastle this week.
REINSW CEO Tim McKibbin said that changes to rental laws are leading investors to sell up which is contributing to a worsening housing crisis.
"Tenants are having so much difficulty and the government is responding by increasing tenants' rights at the expense of landlords," Mr McKibbin said.
Read more about it here.
If you're in the market for a home with a pool, there are plenty of amazing properties to choose from.
From resort-style lagoons to plunge pools, check out these seven properties with pools on the market across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.