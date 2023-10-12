Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle people stuck in Israel no longer face flight costs

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul West in a bomb shelter in a Tel Aviv hotel before he left Israel. Picture supplied
Paul West in a bomb shelter in a Tel Aviv hotel before he left Israel. Picture supplied

The Albanese government has announced free flights home for Australians in Israel, following criticism that three Newcastle people were facing bills for flights from London to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.