Three Newcastle people who remain stranded in Israel have accepted an offer of a Qantas repatriation flight to London, after their Emirates flight was cancelled.
But their companions are outraged that the Albanese government has told them they have to pay for hotel bills in London and their flights home.
Brittany West, who is helping them get home, said a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade email offering them a spot on a Qantas flight stated that they would have to cover costs beyond the flight to London.
"I think they've done half the job they're supposed to do. I don't think they can call them repatriation flights," Ms West said on Friday morning.
"Obviously we're grateful they're taking the Australians out of Tel Aviv, but they're not doing their job of bringing them home.
"Some of these families have already had huge expenses associated with flights being cancelled and extra hotel bookings. Now they're also going to have to arrange and cover the cost of hotels in London and flights home.
"Not everybody has access to instant money to be doing that. And insurance won't be covering any of it because it's considered a warzone."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday morning "we're getting them out of the danger zone safely".
"And what Qantas is doing is putting in place now the logistics so that they'll be able to travel from London back to Australia via Singapore," Mr Albanese said.
"That's being organised as we speak. The priority has been, obviously, to get people out of a warzone. These are very complex logistics."
Newcastle East's Paul West led a group of 33 people, mostly from the Hunter, on a two-week pilgrimage of the Holy Land.
Mr West arrived home on Thursday morning. Five of the group remain stuck in Tel Aviv.
He said on Friday morning that "the vast majority of the group are either home or landing this morning".
"For the five still over there, we are in constant communication with them. They are safe and well and have plans in place for returning," he said.
"We're obviously delighted to be back. Our first day back was all about reconnecting with family. But now every spare minute, day and night, is involved in working on getting the others back or hearing their progress as they make their way home."
Ms West, Paul's daughter, said "we heard overnight that Emirates have cancelled all their flights into Tel Aviv for the next three weeks".
"Three of the remainder of the group were booked on Emirates flights to leave Friday and Saturday," Ms West said.
This included Adamstown's Phil and Bronwyn Barnes, who had been due to depart Israel for Dubai on an Emirates flight on Friday night, Australian time.
"They have been offered spots on the so-called repatriation flights. So they've taken those spots now, which is great. It's their only option now," Ms West said.
But the group, connected through Mayfield's Grainery Church, will strongly challenge the government position that "all onward expenses are at their own cost", after landing in London.
Mr West, a pastor at the church, told the Newcastle Herald from Tel Aviv on Monday that he had seen rockets exploding in the distance from his hotel and sounds of "thud, thud, thud".
They had to move quickly to a bomb shelter on the floor of their hotel each time sirens went off to warn of an incoming attack.
Group members were at the Gaza border having lunch a day before Hamas broke through and attacked that area.
