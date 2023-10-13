ONE of Lambton's most recognisable homes is about to hit the market and is expected to draw a significant sale price.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Federation-era home at 79 Howe Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Belle Property's Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan.
"It's one of this landmark homes that has such a street presence," Mr Morgan said.
"It's quite a substantial block as well being just shy of 1000 square metres and the owners have done an amazing job renovating it while staying in keeping with those period features."
A price guide was not yet available for the home, however, Mr Morgan anticipated that it could achieve one of the suburb's top sales for a residential property.
The record sale in Lambton was set in June 2020 after a six-bedroom home on 1.1 acres at 1a Karoola Road sold for $3.3 million.
Lambton's second most expensive home, a renovated three-bedroom property at 25 Howe Street, sold for $2 million in April last year.
Built in 1919, the house at 79 Howe Street is positioned on a 981 square metre corner block with rear lane access close to Lambton Park.
Known as Cartrefle, which is Welsh for home, the property is well-known in the area for its classic Federation brick facade and established gardens, including its many cherry blossom trees.
Owners Matthew and Kylie White said it seemed that almost everyone in Newcastle knew of their home.
"We believe it was one of two original homes built in Lambton by the then local butcher Mr Payne for each of his two daughters," Ms White said.
"It was the centrepiece of a large land subdivision, the first of its kind in the area, penned in 1913.
"The original subdivision notice is even inscribed on the wall tiles in the Lambton Park Hotel diagonally opposite our home."
It is believed that the White family are only the fourth owners of the historic home which they bought after moving to Newcastle from Sydney in 2017.
The property was last sold for $1.54 million, according to CoreLogic.
Cartrefle's original features have been meticulously maintained and incorporated with modern updates.
Aside from its two grand hallways, decorative high ceilings and floorboards, the home features its original wide cornices and high skirtings, light fittings and switches.
There are four large bedrooms, including a master retreat positioned on the northeastern corner, which all have period features such as stained glass or sash windows and fireplaces.
The marble kitchen, which has an island bench and Smeg oven, is part of an open-plan extension that incorporates the living and dining areas.
The main bathroom is newly renovated with statement tiles, a frameless walk-in shower and designer fixtures.
A formal lounge room with a bay window overlooks the verandah and gardens and has one of the original fireplaces.
One of the home's most appealing features is its wide verandas which are on three sides of the home.
Outside has established gardens, a fishpond and a deck that overlooks the swimming pool and spa which is fitted with a self-cleaning system.
There is also rear lane access with electric gates and an oversized lock up garage with storage.
The agent said he expected the property to attracted interest from out-of-area buyers.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we had a new buyer coming from Sydney," Mr Morgan said.
"it is very reminiscent of all of those beautiful early 1900s Federation homes in Mosman."
The median house price in Lambton is $985,000, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.