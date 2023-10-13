Exits mount at Macquarie ahead of Newcastle RL season in 2024

MACQUARIE look set to start next season without at least five key players following the latest departure of winger Joe Woodbury.
The Scorpions, who recently swapped coaches to Jye Bayley from Matt Roach, have lost Woodbury to his junior club Cessnock in 2024.
Utility forward Connor Kirkwood and halfback Bayden Searle moved on since the last round in August, joining Kurri Kurri and Wyong respectively.
Former NRL player Kerrod Holland retired while Luke Higgins linked up with French side Villefranche XIII Aveyron.
Macquarie have announced the re-signing of Malik Deyaolu, Dean Morris, Rocky Togatuki, Kodi Crowther, Jack McGuire and Kyle Sheppardson. They've recruited both Beau Dwyer and Cooper Harris.
The Scorpions missed semis this year after making the 2022 decider. They claimed a Newcastle Rugby League premiership in 2017.
