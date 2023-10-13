Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Exits mount at Macquarie ahead of Newcastle RL season in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 13 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Woodbury is heading back to Cessnock after a stint at Macquarie. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Joe Woodbury is heading back to Cessnock after a stint at Macquarie. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MACQUARIE look set to start next season without at least five key players following the latest departure of winger Joe Woodbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.