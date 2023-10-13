SIDELINED skipper Nick Foster believes scoring competition points will trump any type of hype around a grand-final replay against Wallsend on Saturday.
Foster will miss round two after receiving a cortisone injection, as the Seagulls cross paths with the Tigers for the first time since last season's Newcastle District Cricket Association decider.
Stockton were beaten on that occasion, but after contrasting results last weekend the 40-over fixture at Wallsend Oval opens the door for a potential two-win margin between the clubs early in 2023-2024.
"I don't how much you make of all that [grand final]. It was a bit of an unusual game that probably could have gone one way or another pretty easily," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"The most important thing for us is just picking up points and we'll lose blokes to rep commitments at various stages throughout the season so we've got make the most of it [having everyone] while we can.
"It [Saturday] won't define our season, but obviously we want a good performance."
Foster visited sports physician Neil Halpin on Friday, having recently suffered nerve pain around his right shoulder and arm.
The off-spinning all-rounder hopes to return next weekend with an eye towards representative commitments for Newcastle and NSW Country across the summer.
Foster gets replaced by Manly off-spinner Joe Graham while Jeff Goninan trades Stockton spots with Josh McTaggart.
Defending premiers Wallsend are unchanged from a round-one loss.
Charlestown host Merewether minus Dan Bailey, Wests are down Zac McGuigan against visiting City, CBs welcome Uni, Waratah-Mayfield are at home to Belmont and Hamwicks travel to Toronto.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.