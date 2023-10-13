HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb wants more of the same from his troops as the Pumas look to convert a solid first-up performance into points at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday.
Balcomb took "plenty of positives" out of a season-opening loss to Stockton and hopes that momentum carries over when visiting Toronto, who are coming off a heavy defeat.
Hamwicks also have Charlestown, Wallsend and Merewether on their side of Newcastle District Cricket Association's one-day draw.
"Having a look at our one-day draw, it's a very competitive pool, and while we showed positive signs last week we still need to get some wins on the board," Balcomb told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got to respect any team we come up against and, even though Toronto have had their struggles they've got players who can have a day out.
"So we need to put on a similar, if not better, performance to make sure we get over the line."
Hamwicks opening bowler Jamie Dickson returns after helping Newcastle claim the NSW Country Colts Championships last week.
Dickson will be pitted against his father Chris, who recently represented Australia at the over-40 World Cup in Pakistan and took 2-15 for Toronto last weekend.
Brendon Charlton drops out for Toronto following a cameo on Saturday.
