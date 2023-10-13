SMOKE from a planned, under control hazard reduction burn in Lake Macquarie has put a stop to outdoor activities for school students.
Merewether Heights Public School principal Tim Beaven alerted parents and carers the school had made the decision on Friday morning, to put a halt on being in the playground, amid looming smoke.
"All students are currently safe and the school has made the decision, based upon the smoke currently overhead, to postpone all outdoor activities," he said.
Students will be kept indoors during play and sport time until conditions improve.
"We will continue to monitor this situation," he said.
Fire Rescue NSW crews are on site burning eight hectares at 2 Fallins Street, Kahibah.
A FRNSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald they expected the burn to carry out for most of Friday.
