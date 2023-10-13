Newcastle Herald
Calvary Mater's Mercy Hospice is not a place to be feared, it's where life is celebrated

By Peter Ravenscroft
October 14 2023 - 7:00am
Professor Peter Ravenscroft.
Today on World Hospice Day, I reflect on the milestones and changes I was fortunate enough to be a part of in my 50-plus years in medicine - many of which were spent in palliative care.

