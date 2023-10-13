In the 70s, I was the director of clinical pharmacology at a Brisbane hospital. Working with a passionate PhD student on the composition of morphine, we became increasingly interested in the world of palliative care. I began admitting dying patients under my care on top of my usual clinical load, and was taking home the award for "Longest Ward Rounds" in my cohort. The goal was to build a dedicated academic and clinical unit for dying patients, but the facility wasn't quite ready.