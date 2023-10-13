AN acreage estate in Morpeth that was built for the town's former mayor in 1879 is set to hit the market for the first time in two decades.
The historic property, known as Kiora, at 7 High Street is considered one of the town's most significant homes and is set on a corner block spanning 4275 square metres.
The property is set to hit the market on October 15 with Cain Beckett of Jurd's Real Estate who is guiding $2.5 million for the sale.
"It's on an acre which in Morpeth is huge," Mr Beckett said.
"It is one of Morpeth's most prominent homes and I expect that there should be a flurry of activity around the sale."
Nestled among formal grounds on the fringe of the river port, the property is considered an architectural gem in the region and, due to its historical significance, it has been opened to the public for viewing over the years.
The house was built for the former mayor of Morpeth, John Hogan, whose New Zealand heritage inspired the name of the house, according to Mr Beckett.
"He was a New Zealander and there's actually a photo of the All Blacks football team standing on the front verandah of the house shortly after it was built," he said.
While the Victorian home is a local landmark these days, it was in a state of total disrepair in the 1980s when it had a collapsed verandah and overgrown gardens.
A 12-month renovation restored the property to its former glory, including the gardens which have manicured lawns and hedges and large shade trees including Chinese elms, pin oaks and lemon-scented gums.
The owner paid $555,000 for the property in 2002, according to CoreLogic.
The home features twin gables at the front and a bullnose verandah with decorative iron columns, carved timber barge boards and ornate cast-iron lacework.
The pressed metal ceilings in the home were reportedly an early trial model by the company Wunderlich which produced the decorative panels.
"The owners have lived there for a long time, just over 20 years, and when they bought it wasn't in the best repair so they have done a lot of work to it," he said.
"It is certainly back to its original glory."
Inside features the original polished floorboards and high decorative, pressed-metal ceilings and ornate plasterwork.
The formal lounge and dining room have a marble fireplace and French doors opening onto the return verandahs.
There are three bedrooms, including the master which opens onto the verandah, and a loft bedroom.
The open-plan kitchen connects with the living space and is fitted with European appliances and stone benchtops, with a tie to its past being the inclusion of the original fuel stove.
There is also a home office and a library, as well as a converted stable that is used for guest accommodation.
"One of the best things is that is it within walking distance to town and everything in Morpeth," he said.
The median house value in Morpeth is $676,000, according to CoreLogic.
