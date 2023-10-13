RAISING funds and awareness for brain cancer, 21 trekkers are set to embark on the gruelling summit of Mount Everest Base Camp Twin Peaks for nine nights.
Representing the Mark Hughes Foundation at previous treks, Mark with his Newcastle Knights Old Boys Danny Buderus and Bill Peden, Paul "The Chief" Harrogan and Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson, will be among the ambassadors taking on their highest, most treacherous challenge yet.
Heading off the beaten track from Dingboche to Lobuche the team will then summit Chukking Ri at 5550 metres and trek through Kongma La, overlooking the Himalayas.
They'll also attempt a hike across the Khumbu Glacier, the world highest glacier.
Mark Hughes Foundation ambassador Danny Buderus said they had been spending time at the Air Locker gym adjusting to long walks and high altitude.
"We've been doing little walks and different things to prepare, but there's nothing quite like the altitude," he said.
"We're making sure our bags are packed for a range of conditions from minus 15 degrees to a top of 17 degrees in the day."
He said after months of fundraising almost $500,000, he said it was time to get down to the "fun part of it".
"For the purpose and for the cause everyone's done so much fundraising and now we get to participate in doing something together. That's really special," he said.
"I'll be an enormous challenge but so much fun at the same time. It's a great opportunity for us to mix together, so I love that part about the trek.
"You've got businessmen, sport stars, you've got people from all walks of life, but they've all got a story to tell and they're all there for a special reason."
Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said he wanted to push himself to do well at the challenging climb and support something great.
"I feel really fortunate that I can support Mark's important work this way," he said.
"The work that Mark has done, and the struggle and fight he's had with brain cancer, and the on-going fight for him - and winning that fight and creating The Mark Hughes Foundation - it shows what support and progress can do to help a great cause."
You can donate to the Mark Hughes Foundation here.
