Danny Glenn Waters: convicted child sex offender sentenced in Newcastle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:47pm
Danny Glenn Waters was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday. File picture
A CONVICTED child sex offender has avoided prison after he engaged in a "disgusting" group chat titled 'Family' on an LGBTQI+ dating app.

