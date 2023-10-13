Newcastle Herald
Stephen James Hill sentenced in Toronto Local Court over string of charges including grabbing police officer's testicles while resisting arrest.

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:10pm
A man has been released on parole the same day he was sentenced to 16 months in jail for a run of Apprehended Domestic Violence Order breaches, and separate incidents that involved him punching a former partner in the back of her head and grabbing a police officer's testicles while resisting arrest.

