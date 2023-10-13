What design features characterise modern Australian homes?

Your house should be a reflection of your unique personality. Picture Shutterstock

Owning a home is part of the great Australian dream.



Many people scrimp and save for years, putting away their spare income and cutting out frivolous spending - all with the intention of being able to afford a sizable enough home deposit.



And it's no surprise why homeownership is an ambition for so many Australians today.



It's lovely to have a place to call your own that you can freely renovate, alter and decorate.



And the general consensus is that your house should be a reflection of your unique personality.



That's why home design is so important - you want your home to feel comfortable and to look amazing.

But what are some of the key design features of modern Australian homes?



Exterior and interior design has come a long way since this country's first residential properties were built.



Colorbond Fencing & Roofing

A typical exterior design feature that you're likely to see across most suburban Aussie homes is the ever-classic Colorbond fencing and roofing.



There's a reason many Australian homeowners choose this durable steel material for their homes.



For starters, Colorbond steel is produced right here in Australia, so using this material for your roofing, fencing, and other design elements is effectively supporting Australia's local economy.

But alongside being a prime product in the 'shop local' movement, Colorbond is also perfectly suited for enduring Australia's signature harsh climatic conditions. Colorbond has a much longer lifespan when compared to timber fencing, which can quickly wear, rot, and fade in the harsh Australian sun.



And unlike other metal materials like untreated steel, for instance, Colorbond is also rust- and corrosion-resistant.



This is because Colorbond features a five-layer design with a steel base that's been coated in a metallic, corrosion-proof coating.



The brand even offers a 10-year warranty on its fencing, standing by its commitment to quality craft and longevity.

Open Plan Living

Another contemporary home design element featured in many Australian homes is open planning living, dining, and lounge areas.



In years past, these rooms would be separate, with doors and hallways between them. Cut to today, however, and most modern homes feature a large combined living, dining, and lounge room space.

This home design element is aimed at providing maximum functionality and relaxation for modern families, allowing you to cook, eat, clean up, and then sit down to a TV show or a movie without having to move through separate rooms or open and shut doors.



In other words, an open plan scheme allows for a great sense of space, roominess, and versatility in layout for the home's most utilised areas.

Indoor to Outdoor Flow

It's no secret that we Aussies love our outdoor living amenities.



We are, after all, the country that perfected the idea of the outdoor barbecue or outdoor kitchen set-up.



So if you have invested in your outdoor living and entertainment amenities, then chances are you're familiar with the concept of the 'indoor-to-outdoor flow'.

This design principle involves creating a seamless flow of energy from your home's interiors and through to its exterior environments - effectively ensuring a melding of both worlds.



This effect helps add an extra organic touch to your home's interiors, which can in turn help boost the atmosphere of your property across the board.

There are also a number of different ways that you can invest in your home's indoor-to-outdoor flow.



Some examples of this include sliding or french doors from the rear room into the garden, allowing you to step outside to get some fresh air seamlessly.



Other elements of this design scheme include outdoor kitchen and dining areas, a barbecue, an outdoor bar complete with barstools, and composite decking for flexible outdoor flooring.



This way, you can host guests, cook, and enjoy a meal outside, especially during the warmer months.

Minimalist Interior Design

A lot of contemporary modern Australian homes tend to look drastically different to the classic pre-war brick housing that's so characteristic of Aussie suburbs.



For starters, contemporary modern architecture is characterised more by its neutral colour palettes and streamlined facades.

As a result of these minimalist exteriors, a lot of Australian homeowners have begun embracing tenets of minimalist interior design in their one homes.



This design style focuses on reducing clutter, relying on maintaining a few key furnishings and decor in interior spaces rather than creating interiors with lots of visual noise.



For instance, a minimal living room might feature a lounge setting, a rug on the floor, and perhaps one or two pieces of art or decorations.



This allows a feeling of spaciousness, which can significantly benefit smaller homes, as tiny houses with lots of clutter can feel claustrophobic.

For exterior minimal home design, architects often use a monochromatic palette and add macro style details to external surfaces, such as large cladding panels or simple, nature-inspired textures to break up design elements without seeming too busy.

Mixing & Matching Materials

Many Australians who build new houses love to mix and match different material palettes - for instance, combining a weatherboard facade with stone fencing, or steel with bricks.



This dynamic practice typically focuses on juxtaposing organic materials with inorganic or man-made materials, effectively creating home facades that are multi-dimensional and engage the eyes in a variety of ways.

As contemporary home design often involves mixing and matching different materials, this practice is becoming more prevalent in suburbs across the country, thanks in part to Aussie builders embracing the sheer versatility of contemporary design principles.



As the appeal of contemporary design as a whole lies predominantly in its ability to be chameleonic, these modern homes tend to be more square or blocky and fit with most evolving Australian streetscapes today.

In other words, mixing and matching your home's build materials is unlikely to result in your home standing out from the crowd in your street.



In fact, as more and more modern Australian homes are designed in this way, a facade with mixed and matched construction materials is really just going to look perfectly in place.



Now, if you were to add a little pop of vibrant colour to these materials, however, you'll find yourself being the centrepiece of your neighbourhood!

In Summary

