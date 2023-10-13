Willinga Freefall primed to deliver Kris Lees first Jungle Juice Cup

The Jungle Juice Cup, Cessnock's flagship race from its inception in 1981 until the track ceased racing in 2020, will be run on the Newcastle course proper on Saturday.
The past three editions have been at Newcastle, and this year's $50,000 race has attracted a quality field.
Lightly raced five-year-old Willinga Freefall has a great chance of giving trainer Kris Lees and major client Australian Bloodstock their first Jungle Juice Cup.
The Kiwi-bred gelding has had eight starts for two wins and three placings. Lees set the son of dual Doncaster winner Sacred Falls for the Provincial-Midway Championship in the autumn and he performed well in qualifiers against stronger opposition than he faces on Saturday.
He was placed, less than a length from winner Phearson, in the Hawkesbury qualifier. He finished fourth behind stablemate Acquitted on a heavy track in the Wyong heat. In the wildcard at Newcastle, he led at the 400m before finishing third behind stablemates Loch Eagle and Spangler.
Willinga Freefall did not fancy the heavy surface when finishing down the track in the final, which was his last run before a spell. He has had two very quiet recent trials and has two wins and a placing from three starts first up. Lees said Willinga Freefall was ready to win.
"The horse is going well and he raced well against strong opposition last preparation. The rails barrier is a big plus and I decided to claim three kilograms with our stable apprentice Ben Osmond, who is riding very well," Lees said.
Australian Hall Of Famer, and legendary jockey Robert Thompson, his wife Jenny and his mother Phyllis will be guests of the Newcastle Jockey Club on Saturday. Thompson who rode 4487 winners, including 11 Jungle Juice Cups, will officiate at the presentation.
Muswellbrook mare Running Bear could be the hardest to beat after winning the recent Denman Cup on his home track, and he will appreciate the long straight. John Thompson's Eyeque has been runner-up in his past two starts at Newcastle and is a threat.
Kembla-trained Territory Express is in great form and appears hard to beat with Ash Morgan aboard in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m).
The four-year-old's trainer, Paul Niceforo, has taken the blinkers off for the first time and he has a lovely barrier.
Territory Express has had three starts this preparation and has never raced better. He has been getting a long way back in all three races and powering home.
First up on this track he stormed home to beat subsequent winner Satirical Fan, and second up he was beaten a head at Kembla. Last start in a Rosehill Midway, Territory Express came from 13th at the top of the straight to finish sixth. He steps up to the mile for the first time and will relish the longer trip.
Local speedster Drums Of War has blistering speed and will take running down in the provincial benchmark 64 handicap (900m).
The three-year-old was run down late on debut over this course on August 29 and last start he bolted in at a Taree maiden on September 24. Drums Of War draws OK and is another good mount for Morgan. The Jason Deamer-trained gelding is a son of former US star American Pharoah.
Paul Perry filly Cosy Corner is ready to strike in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1200m). The three-year-old is third up after a close second on this track last start. Jeff Penza has the mount from barrier three.
The track will be a Good 4 and the rail is in the true position on a great day to go racing. The Newcastle meeting coincides with the $20 million Everest race day, as well as Caulfield Guineas Day.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.