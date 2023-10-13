Navigating Melbourne's four seasons in a day: How roller shutters can help in extreme weather variability

Melbourne is synonymous with unpredictable and wild weather, and for good reason.



The saying 'four seasons in one day' pops up regularly in the city and suburban Melbourne, and it's accurate. After all, where else do you get a gloomy morning with incessant sleet, and an afternoon that's 30 degrees and sunny?

Dealing with the elements isn't too difficult when you're at home. Simply flick on the heater or the air conditioner (or your fan) for a bit of relief from the cold or heat. But sometimes, this type of weather can infiltrate your house, creating an uncomfortable environment.

Even more serious, is a strong Melbourne storm, with rapid winds and heavy hail. When this occurs, homes are often at risk of damage.



Most of us remember those infamous hail storms that broke thousands of windows and damaged cars all over the city. In this kind of weather event, roller shutters are incredibly valuable.

How to keep the elements out

Double-glazed windows aren't too common in Melbourne. However, more and more homeowners are starting to install them.



But there's another solution that is often more cost-effective, and can protect against more serious weather conditions like hail - secure roller shutters.

Roller shutters provide much more than just security from unwanted visitors. They can also help to keep the heat in and the cold out (or vice versa), and protect your glass from hail, heavy winds, and much more.



On a more serious note, roller shutters are also incredibly important when providing additional protection against bush fires.

How do roller shutters help?

Many roller shutters come with insulation properties, deflecting the heat or the cold, and keep the inside of your home comfortable.



For example, Titan Shutters offers a range of roller shutters that are made of incredibly durable materials, staying secure against strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Combined with insulated layers, you'll have nothing to worry about at home. Insulation within security shutters is usually made from a layer of lightweight material that can save plenty of money all year round, by keeping your home comfortable.

Roller shutters are also incredibly handy at keeping UV rays out of your home. These rays can be dangerous for you and your loved ones, as well as your possessions.



Over time, UV rays can wear away at carpets, tables, chairs and more, causing colours to fade. Blocking damaging rays from entering your home can be done with roller shutters, which provide more security than say, curtains or blinds.

Wild weather exacts a serious financial toll

Melbourne's unpredictable weather can be part of its charm... but it's quite serious in terms of the financial toll it incurs.



Large storms can cause tens of millions of dollars of damage, and much of that is homeowner repairs and costs. However, broken windows and internal damage can be avoided with secure roller shutters.

Extremely heavy rain can sometimes find its way into a house, through broken windows or unsecure fittings.



This kind of rain can cause a huge amount of damage to carpets, furniture, and much more.



However, a waterproof roller shutter provides a stout defence against wild weather, protecting your home, your loved ones and your possessions from damage.

In the long run, roller shutters are a savvy investment and can save you plenty, particularly if you're in a storm-prone part of Melbourne.

