Mattara Surf Classic gives nod to the past with one-off return

A kneeboard division will make a one-off return this weekend as the Mattara Surf Classic celebrates its rich history at South Bar Beach.
In its 62nd year, Mattara is among the world's oldest continually held annual surfing contests.
Open men's, women's and junior divisions will be run on Saturday, with $2000 prizemoney on offer in each senior event.
Multiple event champion Philippa Anderson, a recent winner of the Nias Pro in Indonesia, will headline the women's contest. Merewether clubmate Mikey Clayton-Brown will be a contender in the men's.
This year the contest will continue on Sunday with a kneeboard division. It will be the first time the format has been part of Mattara since 1989 and the addition has attracted 21 entries.
Meanwhile, Merewether's Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic will make a last-ditch effort to return to the Championship Tour when the Saquarema Pro in Brazil starts this weekend.
The event is the sixth and last on the Challenger Series, which gives the top 10 a spot on next year's CT.
Baker and Cibilic were inside the top 10 before the most recent contest, the Ericeira Pro in Portugal. Baker fell two spots to 11th, while Cibilic is 14th after dropping six with a first-round exit.
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum dropped three positions to 10th and needs to win at Saquarema to have any chance of making the women's top five.
