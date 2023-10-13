AFTER three hours in the exam room Angela Paterson, Michael Scott and Isabel Parkes are feeling relieved.
The year 12 Lambton High School students completed their Modern History exam on Friday afternoon, marking their third day of testing.
"I'm feeling relieved post exam mainly because I had a lot of stress before going into it. It's a very content-heavy subject," Ms Patterson said.
"I feel like I went okay and was going well with my time management and didn't really have a problem with memorising anything."
Ms Parkes said it had been stressful in the lead up to entering the exam room but once she was in there, she felt at ease.
"I felt really confident with some of my answers, but other ones I tried my best with," she said.
Mr Scott said he enjoyed the exam and has found the HSC process to be "pretty good so far".
With between three and four exams left to sit, each of the students is nearing the halfway point of their HSC.
"After today I have three exams left, so I'm halfway there and I couldn't be happier," Mr Scott said.
Ms Paterson said she has plans to travel after the exams and will return to study a Bachelor of Speech Pathology at the University of Newcastle (UON).
"I'm definitely going to travel directly after the HSC, I've studied consistently and trying to balance my social life, so it's going to be nice to talk to everyone freely again without having any of the guilt from not studying," she said.
Ms Parkes will also head overseas for the Christmas and New Years break and plans to do a Bachelor of Nursing at UON or Paramedicine at Charles Sturt University.
Mr Scott said he has been offered two different degrees with two different universities.
"I got an offer for a Bachelor of Criminal Justice at Charles Sturt and an open foundations course with Newcastle. I've accepted both, but so far deferred so I can travel next year and get lost in the Greek Islands and Italy," he said.
The students wanted to thank their teachers and families for their continued support.
