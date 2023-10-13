Jamie Cassar's Paradise Point in pole position for group 1 start

Mandalong trainer-owner-breeder Jamie Cassar hopes a gate one draw will lead to a perfect trailing run for Paradise Point when he shoots for a group 1 start in the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals on Saturday night at Menangle.
Paradise Point will race in the first of two $25,000 two-year-old colts and geldings semis, where the top five make the $150,000 final at the track on October 29.
After Paradise Point finished fifth in the group 2 Breeders Challenge Blue series final on September 2 from a wide gate, Cassar welcomed the pegs draw this time around at Menangle.
"I'm pretty happy with that draw," Cassar said.
"He should be able to find the top, but I think if the nine [War Dan Buddy] comes around, we'll probably be better off taking a sit on its back. They will probably be rolling along so I think that's our best bet. Just sit behind it and have the last crack."
Will Rixon takes the reins on Paradise Point from Jack Callaghan, who is driving Spirit Of St Louis in the Victoria Cup at Melton.
Callaghan has driven Paradise Point in his past four starts, which include recent back-to-back wins at Newcastle.
He led in his Breeders Challenge heat at Newcastle on September 22 before holding out Iron Clad, which has gate two on Saturday night, by a head.
"He had never raced in front before and he didn't really know where he was," Cassar said.
"Jack said he gave him a couple at the top of the straight just to get him rolling again. Then halfway down the straight, he lost him again and gave him a couple more and he got going.
"He's still learning to race and every time he goes around, he's improving.
"I'm happy with how he's coming along. I haven't done a lot with him this week, just to keep him fresh and ready to attack."
Maitland trainer-driver Peter Hedges has Mondello Beach in the same semi from gate four.
Paul and Dan Morgan, also from Maitland, have Sweetly Spoken in the second semi for four-year-old mares, while Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa has Forever Skyfall in the two-year-old fillies second qualifier.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.