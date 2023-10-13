Newcastle Heraldsport
Jamie Cassar's Paradise Point in pole position for group 1 start

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 13 2023 - 7:04pm
Paradise Point winning his Breeders Challenge Blue series heat. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Paradise Point winning his Breeders Challenge Blue series heat. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Mandalong trainer-owner-breeder Jamie Cassar hopes a gate one draw will lead to a perfect trailing run for Paradise Point when he shoots for a group 1 start in the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals on Saturday night at Menangle.

