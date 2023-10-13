Newcastle Herald
The Lowedown: It's a whole new ball game for women's sport

By David Lowe
October 13 2023 - 7:02pm
Matildas skipper Sam Kerr. Picture by Anna Warr
Did somebody mention it might be a great time to be a participant in high-level women's sport? Grand final glory, and career paths in the NRLW, the same story for the AFLW competition, and enormous opportunities for the ladies involved in the world game at the top level.

