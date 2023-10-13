The Lowedown: It's a whole new ball game for women's sport

Did somebody mention it might be a great time to be a participant in high-level women's sport? Grand final glory, and career paths in the NRLW, the same story for the AFLW competition, and enormous opportunities for the ladies involved in the world game at the top level.
How good? Good enough to be embarrassingly superior in financial terms to those in more rugged and taxing codes. It's not just the money, you may argue. See the world, develop professionally. I say set yourself up for life in four to 10 years, doing what you love. You'd be mad not to.
Sport is about timing and opportunity in general. I think it's fair to say in Australia we love a big event, and a winner. We tend not to analyse too deeply the why or how, just the result. In 2000 at the Sydney Olympics I cheered and cried with all of you when Cathy Freeman won the 400 metres on the track, assuring my sister that if she didn't go out too hard she had three yards on the field! Get in the queue! She ran 49.12.
Four years earlier she ran 48.65, behind the then-invincible Mary Jo Perec's 48.25 in Atlanta. Which do you remember?
Similarly we all eulogise Kieren Perkins' win in the same Olympics. Four years later, he swam three seconds faster, finishing second to Grant Hackett. Which, prize aside, was better?
The Olympics in Paris probably present the last opportunity for a large section of the Matildas' nucleus. Sad for some, but a glorious opportunity for others.
With respect it's hard to imagine that several senior players will survive to the next World Cup cycle. Even Sam Kerr (pictured), Caitlin Foord, and Steph Cately will all be in their mid-30s. How are we actually fixed for the immediate future? I will try to detect that shortly.
First, I want to ask if the call to arms, to rebrand women's sport as just sport, will change the media landscape. After a generally positive, but fluffy coverage of the World Cup (we all wanted positivity for the game), and with good salaries available to leading players, will they be more closely scrutinised? It's a brand-new world, and I'm talking analysis, not abuse.
Where do we spend the development funding?
The Dutch have buggered off with their superannuation coffers overflowing.
After 18 years of a strict 4-3-3 regime, both our national teams survive playing the low block 4-4-2 or hybrid system, relying on grit, determination, organisation, accountability and camaraderie, like we have done for 70 years.
Or will we pretend not?
How many goals did the Matildas concede in the games they won or drew? Clean sheets in three wins and a draw. Funny that.
For me, the Matildas' performance was about par for a host nation, with our sort of quality. No shame in that. England were better, Sweden were better, Spain were clearly better than everyone. France probably shaded us, and an ageing American squad battered Sweden, so they were perhaps unlucky not to progress.
Allow for the excitement, the partisan crowds and the Matildas' passion and, hey presto, the semi-finals are a decent result. Individually others were superior technically, and the sooner we accept that the better.
Sam Kerr is our Gary Lineker, not Lionel Messi. Three games against the better nations yielded two losses, one draw and one goal. She remains one of the world's best in her position.
Expect more questions about depth. Matildas coach Tony Gustavssen seemed to trust no more than 14 players. Are Mary Fowler, Clare Hunt and Kyra Cooney-Cross the only younger-generation players ready to progress?
Then remind yourself that any shortcomings are a window of opportunity for others. Find a ball and a sibling or a capable training partner and the world awaits.
The Jets start this week, and I can't pretend to know 15 new players out of a squad of 18 players. Clearly, upon review, sacking the coach last season wasn't adjudged the key piece of the performance puzzle. But we wish the team well and welcome everyone to God's country.
