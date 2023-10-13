The Lowedown: It's a whole new ball game for women's sport

Sport is about timing and opportunity in general. I think it's fair to say in Australia we love a big event, and a winner. We tend not to analyse too deeply the why or how, just the result. In 2000 at the Sydney Olympics I cheered and cried with all of you when Cathy Freeman won the 400 metres on the track, assuring my sister that if she didn't go out too hard she had three yards on the field! Get in the queue! She ran 49.12.