How Michael Maguire can help solve Phoenix Crossland's dilemma

MICHAEL Maguire's belief that he can juggle the dual roles of coaching New Zealand and NSW Origin may have raised eyebrows, but it could help Newcastle Knights tyro Phoenix Crossland make the toughest decision of his career.
Maguire, the former South Sydney and Wests Tigers mentor, has been earmarked as the likely successor for the Blues job after Brad Fittler's decision to stand down, ending his five-year State of Origin tenture.
His appointment is yet to be confirmed but has been painted by multiple media outlets as a fait accompli.
The 49-year-old apparently has no intention of relinquishing the helm of the New Zealand national team, who he has coached in 15 Tests since 2018, telling the Sydney Morning Herald: "Because it's a [State of Origin] campaign and not a full-time position, I actually think it's an advantage to be across what's happening at club and international level.
"That will help me at state level if that comes to pass. I'm still plugged into what's happening in football at other times of the year."
If Maguire is endorsed as Blues coach and also allowed to remain in the Kiwis hot seat, he will be in a unique position to help Crossland resolve a looming dilemma.
The 23-year-old utility enjoyed such a remarkable rise last season, after replacing the injured Jayden Brailey at hooker, that he was in contention for a New Zealand berth at the Pacific Cup tournament, which kicks off this weekend.
"Phoenix is definitely in our sights," Maguire told the SMH towards the end of the season.
The only problem was that Wellington-born Crossland, who grew up on the Central Coast, represented NSW at under-16 and under-18 level, and by declaring his allegiance to the Kiwis, would effectively rule himself out of potentially playing Origin in the future.
As it panned out, Crossland injured a knee in Newcastle's season-ending loss to the Warriors and was hence unavailable for New Zealand.
That bought him time to ponder his options, and now it would appear Maguire can help with his thought process, given that he could soon be responsible for picking both teams.
Meanwhile, the Knights are expected to confirm in the near future that Crossland has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.
Crossland has one more year to run on his current deal and would be entitled to start negotiating with rival clubs as of November 1.
But it is understood he has agreed to terms and an announcement will be made in due course.
The Knights have dismissed rumours that Brailey was interested in a move to St George Illawarra.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.