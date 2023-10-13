Knights legend Ashley Gordon voices support for yes vote

THE name Ashley Gordon evokes nothing but fond memories for Newcastle Knights fans.
Memories of spectacular tries, match-winning goals and entertaining, razzle-dazzle rugby league.
There have been few more popular figures in the Knights' history than the elusive winger-fullback, who, incidentally, was the first player the club ever signed, way back in 1987.
"Flash" Gordon's on-field feats not only delighted crowds, they afforded him a public profile when his football career eventually ran its course. With that came a level of recognition and respect.
It might not sound like a big deal, but as a proud Indigenous man, Gordon knows only too well how long and hard Australia's original inhabitants have been fighting for the acceptance that most of us take for granted.
And that's why he'll be voting yes in the Voice referendum and hopes you will, too.
"The biggest thing for Aboriginal people is to feel recognised, acknowledged and appreciated," the 54-year-old told the Herald.
"Who we are, where we've come from. Walk with us, not against us.
"We as Australians should be proud that we have the oldest living culture in the world. We should be celebrating this. We're loving people who want to be heard and listened to ... we'd just like a bit of respect for who we are and our history. We're not asking for much."
Gordon is disappointed that the Voice concept has become a political wedge.
"Imagine if our political parties were unified," he said. "We're looking for unity, and this process seems to have caused division. That was the last thing we wanted, as Aboriginal people. At the end of the day, all we wanted was recognition in the constitution.
"I wouldn't have thought it was that complicated, or too much to ask. But it seems to have become very negative."
He has also been frustrated with the campaign slogan advising people to "vote no if you don't know", saying there is no shortage of information available, if people make the effort to look.
"If you want to look into it, and do a bit of reading, and you still want to vote no, that's fine," he said. "But I don't understand why people would just vote no without even trying to understand what they're voting for. By learning and understanding, you can help create change. I don't see any change coming from a no vote."
Gordon did his research. And as someone who has spent decades working with more than 200 Indigenous communities, he has strong views on the type of people who should be appointed to the advisory panel, should Australia vote in favour.
"We just need to ensure that there is diversity on the panel," Gordon said.
"It shouldn't just be academics, or people who have lived their whole lives in the big cities. It needs people with experience and track records for creating change for the good of the community.
"We all know what the problems are [but] ... these are long-term, generational behaviours and mindsets that have to change, and that's not easy."
He hopes he is wrong, but is concerned that many voters will have made up their minds to vote no, simply because "they don't want to be informed".
"People are saying they want more detail, but where is the detail on the no vote?" he asked. "We're in the 'no' now. So for people to vote no, tell us your plan. Tell what you're going to do.
"At least the yes vote is trying to do something different.
"The overall goal of this was to recognise the Aboriginal people in the constitution, and they've tried to muddy the waters by criticising the Voice.
"We're being watched by the world.
"To want to recognise the first people who were here, why is that so bad?"
