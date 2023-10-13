Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights legend Ashley Gordon voices support for yes vote

By Robert Dillon
October 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights legend Ashley Gordon. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights legend Ashley Gordon. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE name Ashley Gordon evokes nothing but fond memories for Newcastle Knights fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.