Sporting Declaration: How much is an A-League franchise worth?

THOSE in the corridors of power at Australian Professional Leagues headquarters might be well advised to bank that cheque as quickly as possible.
That's the logical conclusion after American billionaire Bill Foley was announced this week as the preferred bidder for the new Auckland franchise in the A-League soccer competition.
Foley, who also owns American ice hockey league outfit Vegas Golden Knights and top-flight soccer clubs Bournemouth (England) and Lorient (France), will reportedly pay a $25 million licence fee to field men's and women's teams in Auckland from the start of the 2024-25 season.
"Our goal will be to build a winning organisation while simultaneously serving the community and growing the sport - and passion for the sport - at all levels," Foley said in a statement. "We are extremely excited to reach this stage in the process and look to the next steps."
Given that 79-year-old Foley is worth $2.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine, I guess $25 million is basically the equivalent of loose change rattling around in his Lamborghini's ashtray.
And it might well be the shrewdest money he ever spent, if you consider $25 million scarcely pays the annual salary of any half-decent player in the English Premier League these days.
All Foley would appear to need, to recoup his investment, is to sign up the best young kid in New Zealand and hopefully sell him to a big European club for a mind-boggling transfer fee.
But I'm not sure how familiar Foley is with (a) the A-League and (b) Auckland's history in it. A team was based in the City of Sails in the competition's inaugural two seasons, finishing last on each occasion, winning just six of 42 games and attracting an average home crowd of 3460 per game.
They then packed up the caravan and moved south, where they were re-badged as Wellington Phoenix and have remained ever since.
Even in the NZ capital, they have never struck me as a thriving operation, playing out of the 34,500-capacity "Cake Tin" in front of an average turnout of 7760.
I have generally subscribed to the theory that across the ditch, they're struggling to support one round-ball team, let alone two, given that the Game They Allegedly Play in Heaven is basically a religion.
Far be it for me, however. to dampen Foley's enthusiasm. I'll leave that to Ange Postecoglou instead.
At his weekly press conference, barely 24 hours after Foley's coup had been announced, the Tottenham manager - who previously coached the Socceroos and A-League clubs Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory - painted a largely unflattering picture of the game Down Under.
"I don't think the nation as a whole has that inside them to understand you can make an impact on the world of football," he said. "It requires a kind of nationalistic approach that I don't think Australians - at their core - are really interested in.
"There's a couple of things. One of them is the sporting landscape, where there's some pretty strong codes that have generationally dominated the landscape ... it's very hard for football to make an impact in that space."
Basically Postecoglou was saying that Australians aren't particularly interested in soccer, unless the Matildas happen to be playing in the semi-finals of the World Cup, in their own backyard.
Ditto for the Kiwis, I'd suggest.
Given Postecoglou's fairly bleak assessment, why anyone would want to spend $25 million on an A-League franchise is beyond me.
It certainly makes the reported $15 million asking price for the Newcastle Jets seem like an absolute bargain.
Then again, the Wests Group effectively bought the Newcastle Knights for $1, with a commitment to invest $10 million in a Centre of Excellence, matched dollar for dollar by the state government.
So how much are the Jets worth? I guess it depends how many Bill Foleys are out there.
