NEWCASTLE Jets captain Cassidy Davis couldn't wipe the smile from her face.
But the home-grown midfielder was quick to point out that her rebuilt Jets squad had "so much more to give" after a fiery 1-0 triumph over arch enemies Central Coast in Gosford to open the A-League women's season on Saturday.
Striker Melina Ayres was the hero, rising above a defender to fire home a header in the 81st minute from a pinpoint Lara Gooch cross.
The clash was the first since the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and proved the appetite for women's football remains strong with a crowd of 5735 setting a stand alone attendance record, which was bettered later that night when 11,471 supporters turned out for the Sydney derby.
"It was so good," beamed Davis, who played her 130th consecutive game but first derby. "It means a lot. We have so much more to give. The crowd was awesome. They were so into it. I have never played in front of that many people.
"You always want to start with three points. They had us there for a little bit in the second half. We knew we had to dig deep, and when we get a chance, take it. That is why Melina is Melina. You give her one chance and she scores it and wins the game. I'm really proud of the girls."
It was the first women's F3 derby since 2010 - the Mariners' last campaign before returning this season - and didn't disappoint.
Referee Kate Jacewicz handed out 10 yellow cards as tempers threatened to boil over at least a half dozen times.
Both teams finished with 10 players after Alex Huynh (Jets) Faye Bryson (Mariners) received second yellow cards in the 80th minute for rushing into a melee.
"It was a pretty intense game," Davis said. "Lots of big tackles. That's what you want a derby to be like.
"It wasn't the best performance. When we played football we really hurt them. Being the first game, the hype and everything gets to you at times. We probably didn't play as much as we wanted to. Sometimes, you just have to do what you have to do to win, and we did that today."
Davis and winger Lauren Allan were the only starters from the Jets team which finished 10th last season.
Tash Prior was immense at the back as was Hunyh. Swiss international Lorena Baumann set the tone in the first half with a series of crunching tackles and keeper Izzy Nino was clutch down the stretch.
The Jets controlled large parts, especially in the first half.
Keeper Courtney Newbon kept the home side in the game with three brilliant saves, including a double effort to deny Ayres in the 25th minute.
The Jets will be without Huynh for the away clash against Perth on Sunday. Glory opened their account with a 2-0 win over Western United.
"We are going to keep growing," Davis said. "The team we have got, the quality of players ... we have depth this year. It is a big trip to Perth but we are up for it."
