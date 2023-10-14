EIGHT NSW Fire and Rescue trucks, as well as Rural Fire Service crews and the police have formed a protective barrier around the Kurri Kurri Waste Water Treatment Plant.
A fire is threatening the plant at Horton Road Loxford, after it broke out just before 1pm on Saturday October 14.
"We have trucks everywhere, they are doing property protection," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said.
IN THE NEWS:
"There is a large amount of smoke. Teams are protecting the site and hoping to gain control of the fire."
The grass fire was listed as 'Advice' level at 2pm, with hot windy conditions reported from the fire ground.
Stay up-to-date with the fire advice level at Fires Near Me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.