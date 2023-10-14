HIRED gun Melina Ayres scored with a late header to snatch the Newcastle Jets a 1-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners in a fiery F3 derby to open the A-League women's season at Industree Group Stadium on Saturday.
The Mariners looked to be taking control after both teams were reduced 10 players in the 80th minute.
Enter Ayres.
Substitute Lara Gooch ran down a through ball and arrowed a cross for Ayers, who rose above her defender and fired a header into the right corner.
The Mariners are back in the league this season for the first time since 2009-10.
The contest was typical of a derby. Both teams went at each other and tempers threatened to boil over at least a half dozen times.
Both teams played the last 10 minutes with 10 players after Jets defender Alex Huynh and opposite Faye Bryson received second yellow cards for their part in a melee.
Tash Prior was outstanding at the back for the Jets. Lorena Baumann and Huynh were also rock solid.
For the Mariners, keeper Courtney Newbon kept the home side in the game with three brilliant saves, including a double effort to deny Ayres in the first half.
"We knew they were going to be well and truly up for it," van Egmond said. "'We had to match that intensity and I thought the girls did really, really well.
"The Mariners play with a back three and Melina had to beat three players at times. When we started to stretch them, especially in transition, we knew we would get those opportunities. It came and Mel took the goal really well and it was a great cross from Lara.
"It was another clean sheet which was great. As a coach you always wanting to ensure the players are getting belief. The more you win the more belief grows."
The clash was the first since the FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup in Australia and showed the appetite for women's football remains strong with a record 5735 fans in attendance.
A presentation was made to Matildas star Kyah Simon before kick-off in recognition of the national team's performance at the World Cup.
But a knee injury meant that was Simon's only contribution to the historic season-open.
Jets coach Gary van Egmond rushed mid-week signing Mindy Barbieri straight into the starting lineup on the left wing.
Midfielder Emma Dundas made her debut at 16 years and 138 days.
The Jets made all the running in the opening 10 minutes.
Libby Copus-Brown and Dundas took control of the midfield and wingers Lauren Allan and Barbieri threatened in behind.
The Mariners best chances in the first half were from set pieces. American striker Rola Badawiya blazed a volley over the bar and Bianca Galic has a head go wide.
Ayres had a golden chance to put the Jets ahead in the 25th when released on the break.
However, her stinging shot was fired straight at keeper Courtney Newbon. The rebound fell for Ayres but Newbon recovered brilliant to deflect her second effort away.
Clear cut chances were at a premier as the teams went to the break locked at nil-nil.
The match was in need of a goal.
Barbieri hit a first time shot which Newbon parried away in the 55th minute.
Frustration from both teams built in the second with refree Kate Jacewicz issuing six yellow cards for roughhouse tackles.
Jets (4-4-3): Izzy Nino; Claudia Cicco, Tash Prior, Alex Huyn, Lorena Baumann; Cassidy Davis (c), Emma Dundas, Libby Copus-Brown; Lauren Allan, Melina Ayres, Mindy Barbieri
