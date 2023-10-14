The country voted no, but Newcastle voted yes

It was a moment in Australia's history, and for a some a moment that has brought significant disappointment.
Australia and the Hunter have resoundingly rejected recognising First Nations people in the constitution with an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Newcastle Herald reporters and photographers documented the entire vote live via our online blog.
The national Yes vote was sitting at about 45 per cent and the No campaign was heading for victory in all six states when most people were switching off their news feeds at 8.30pm last night.
In the Hunter however, Newcastle was the only federal electorate to record a Yes majority vote.
The results are in stark contrast to Labor's electoral success in the region last year, when the party won 54 per cent of the vote in Hunter, 53 per cent in Paterson, 56 per cent in Shortland and 68 per cent in Newcastle.
Newcastle-based Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Kumarah Kelly said the referendum result had left her "disappointed" and "very deflated".
"I'm sure tomorrow I'll wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to go again and find the next answers and what we need to do to keep moving forwards as a country and what we need to do for our community in whatever way we can.
"For tonight it's just utter deflation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.